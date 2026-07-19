More Mardi Gras Mayhem As Former CEO Takes The Organisation To Court

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is facing fresh legal proceedings, with its former chief executive Clare “Gil” Beckwith taking the organisation to the Industrial Court of NSW over unpaid long service leave entitlements.

The organisation has denied the claims and is defending the proceedings.

Mardi Gras has experienced significant internal turmoil over the past 18 months, with ongoing governance disputes, board changes and an Extraordinary General Meeting earlier this month adding to scrutiny of the organisation.

Mardi Gras court dispute unfolds

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Beckwith is seeking approximately $21,000 in unpaid long service leave, plus interest and civil penalties, following her resignation in June 2025 after almost seven years with the organisation.

Under NSW employment laws, employees with between five and 10 years of service may be entitled to long service leave if they resign because of illness or incapacity.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Beckwith argues she resigned due to illness, including stress and a suspected case of shingles, while Mardi Gras disputes that claim.

During proceedings, Mardi Gras barrister Philip Beazley argued the medical evidence aligned with a complaint made against Beckwith by a board member.

“The date that the complaint had been made against the CEO, and if your honour looks at the medical evidence that occurred in May, it is all about the stress caused to her as a result of a complaint having been made against her and the dates fit in,” Beazley told the court.

Court documents, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, also reveal Beckwith was managing complaints involving allegations of sexual misconduct made by seven staff members against three Mardi Gras board members during the 2025 festival.

Medical records tendered to the court reportedly describe Mardi Gras as a “toxic workplace”, while Beckwith told the court she felt unable to discuss her own health with board leadership.

“Since December 2024, there had been four different co-chairs, and at the meeting on March 14 (when Beckwith verbally resigned) … I had just received a number of complaints from staff members about their behaviour over the festival, and there had been … alleged sexual misconduct,” Beckwith said.

“I felt at that time I didn’t have the trust or ease of communication with the co-chairs to share my personal information.”

The Sydney Morning Herald further reports Mardi Gras has alleged Beckwith failed to disclose the organisation’s deteriorating financial position to the board during her tenure.

The matter remains before the Industrial Court, with no findings having been made on the allegations raised by either party.

The legal proceedings come amid a turbulent period for the organisation. Earlier this month members voted to remove directors Damien Nguyen and Luna Choo at an Extraordinary General Meeting, while co-chairs Mits Delisle and Kathy Pavlich retained their positions. Members also endorsed new governance principles as the organisation committed to rebuilding trust and strengthening governance ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2028.