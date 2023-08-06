Ms Leather Sydney Returns, Crowning Iz Bear

New South Wales News News
Justin Cooper
August 6, 2023
Ms Leather Sydney Returns, Crowning Iz Bear
Image: Iz Bear (Left) receives title of Ms Leather Sydney 2023. Image: sydneymsleather/Instagram

The Ms Leather Competition has returned as part of Sydney’s Leather weekend, showcasing the proud women a part of the kink community and crowning Iz Bear as winner.

On Friday night the competition was held at Kinselas Hotel, produced by Haus of Savvy and in association with Dykes On Bikes Sydney.

Hosted by drag artist, Sexy Galexy, the three competitors included Bear, Billie Burnout and Hattie, who were judged throughout the pageant-like competition.

Judges included president of Dykes on Bikes Sydney, Emily Saunders, along with kink performers and educators; Aaron Sinclair, Jo Kingskin, Lydia Devine, and Mistress Tokyo.

Bear was ultimately crowned the title Ms Leather Sydney 2023, and was welcomed by current reigning Mr Leather Sydney, Coach Jura.

Posting to Facebook, Jura says, “I got to witness the comeback of the Sydney Ms Leather Competition.”

“With 3 amazing contestants, watching them pour their hearts out on stage and show their true authentic selves, it was a pleasure to witness.”

“I want to congratulate and welcome Iz Bear as my sash sister for 2023. From the bottom of my heart, I look forward to our year together and you have my full support,” says Jura.

This is the first time the competition has been held since 2016.

After a successful night, it is anticipated the competition will continue to return as an annual event similar to Mr Leather Sydney Competitions.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Stand Up, Fight Back: Protest Follows NSW Religious Vilification Bill Passed
August 5, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Stand Up, Fight Back: Protest Follows NSW Religious Vilification Bill Passed
New South Wales News News
Melbourne Sex Worker Turned Comedian Bella Green Dies Aged 38
August 5, 2023 | Christine Lai

Melbourne Sex Worker Turned Comedian Bella Green Dies Aged 38
News Victorian News
POOF DOOF Sydney Is Moving To Iconic Gay Nightclub ARQ
August 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

POOF DOOF Sydney Is Moving To Iconic Gay Nightclub ARQ
New South Wales News News
I’m Gay: Chilean Olympic Gymnast Tomás González Comes Out In New Autobiography
August 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

I’m Gay: Chilean Olympic Gymnast Tomás González Comes Out In New Autobiography
International News
Aussie Gay Gymnast Heath Thorpe Appeals Non-Selection To World Championships
August 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Aussie Gay Gymnast Heath Thorpe Appeals Non-Selection To World Championships
National News News
Pauline Hanson Fails To Get Senate To Conduct Inquiry Into Gender Affirming Care
August 4, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Pauline Hanson Fails To Get Senate To Conduct Inquiry Into Gender Affirming Care
National News News