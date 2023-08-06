Ms Leather Sydney Returns, Crowning Iz Bear

The Ms Leather Competition has returned as part of Sydney’s Leather weekend, showcasing the proud women a part of the kink community and crowning Iz Bear as winner.

On Friday night the competition was held at Kinselas Hotel, produced by Haus of Savvy and in association with Dykes On Bikes Sydney.

Hosted by drag artist, Sexy Galexy, the three competitors included Bear, Billie Burnout and Hattie, who were judged throughout the pageant-like competition.

Judges included president of Dykes on Bikes Sydney, Emily Saunders, along with kink performers and educators; Aaron Sinclair, Jo Kingskin, Lydia Devine, and Mistress Tokyo.

Bear was ultimately crowned the title Ms Leather Sydney 2023, and was welcomed by current reigning Mr Leather Sydney, Coach Jura.

Posting to Facebook, Jura says, “I got to witness the comeback of the Sydney Ms Leather Competition.”

“With 3 amazing contestants, watching them pour their hearts out on stage and show their true authentic selves, it was a pleasure to witness.”

“I want to congratulate and welcome Iz Bear as my sash sister for 2023. From the bottom of my heart, I look forward to our year together and you have my full support,” says Jura.

This is the first time the competition has been held since 2016.

After a successful night, it is anticipated the competition will continue to return as an annual event similar to Mr Leather Sydney Competitions.