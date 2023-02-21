—

Melbourne band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have pulled out of Byron Bay Bluesfest citing ‘misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence’.

In a statement posted on their Instagram page King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (KGLW) announced their withdrawal from Bluesfest.

Byron Bluesfest Sticks To Sticky Fingers

Bluesfest has run on the Easter Long Weekend every year since 1990 except during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s lineup includes Gang of Youths, Bonnie Raitt, Elvis Costello, Beck, Mavis Staples and lesbian icon LP.

Festival Director Peter Noble OAM celebrated the announcement of Sticky Fingers joining the line-up on Wednesday, describing them as the “bad boys of Australian music”, and saying that “Bluesfest is happy to welcome them back.”

speaking to the Age later that day. Referring to front-man Dylan Frost's struggles with mental health and addiction, Noble said that "Everybody has a right to be forgiven and to show who they can be … and this man is attempting to do that, so that's why he's on Bluesfest".

Sticky Fingers’ History Of Controversy

This is far from the first time Sticky Fingers have been at the centre of controversy. In 2013 front-man Dylan Frost was arrested after climbing scaffolding during a gig at WA’s Rottofest music festival.

The band were banned from the Union Club Hotel in Wagga Wagga in 2014 for damaging sound equipment and other behaviour. In 2016 Sticky Fingers went on an ‘indefinite’ hiatus after an incident at a performance by the indigenous metal group DISPOSSESSED, and an altercation with Gamilaraay singer Thelma Plum outside a venue.

'disastrous' interview on Triple J, Frost faced further allegations, including harassment and transphobia.

In 2018, Frost was escorted out of Newtown pub Kelly’s on King after a drunken altercation with trans model and writer Alexandra Tanygina. Sticky Fingers were announced to play at This That festival but agreed to withdraw after calls to boycott by activist Sally Rugg, musician Miss Blanks, band Camp Cope and others.

In a newly released statement, Peter Noble asked audiences to “give the band a chance at rehabilitation”. “Forgiveness is critical to helping people with mental health challenges continue functioning in society. It has been suggested that because of the listing of Sticky Fingers, Bluesfest and I endorsed the lead singer’s ancient troubled behaviour. That suggestion is deplorable, untrue, and actionable as being defamatory.”





