Pop superstar Harry Styles touched down in Perth on Monday as he began the Australian leg of his Love on Tour world tour.

He also did a shoey, drinking liquid out of his own shoe, as the crowd cheered him on.

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever…,” Styles said, just prior to downing the contents of his shoe.

Harry Styles does Australian tradition Shoey, drinking out of his shoe at his concert in Perth. pic.twitter.com/zmtPh28ZQ3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2023

The Australian leg of the tour will continue till March 4. The tour is heading to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, then to Gold Coast, and then on to Sydney.

Styles is well known in the music industry and has turned heads on fashion runways, wearing clothes like dresses and gowns, comfortable to blur gender ‘norms’.

While addressing the speculation of whether he was bisexual or not, Styles said, "It's not a case of: 'I'm not telling you cause I don't want to tell you.' It's not: 'Ooh, this is mine and it's not yours.' It's: 'Who cares?' Does that make sense? It's just: 'Who cares?'"

Last year Styles starred in the gay drama My Policeman. In the film, set in the 1950s England, Styles plays Tom, a policeman, in a love triangle with school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator.