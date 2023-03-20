Moira Deeming Blames Victoria Police, Dan Andrews Over Neo-Nazis At Melbourne Anti-Trans Rally

Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming said she planned to fight her expulsion from the party over her involvement in an anti-trans rally in Melbourne that was attended by neo-Nazis.

Deeming, who is known for her anti-trans views, blamed Victoria Police and Premier Dan Andrews over the presence of neo-Nazis at British anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen aka Poise Parker’s ‘Let Women Speak’ event outside Victorian Parliament on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Around 30 neo-Nazi members of the National Socialist Network led by founder Thomas Sewell attended the anti-trans rally, clashed with trans activists, chanted ‘white power’, and performed the Nazi salute on Spring Street and on the steps outside Victorian Parliament.

‘Moira Deeming Chose To Celebrate’

Well done to Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto for standing down Moira Deeming from the Liberal Party. #auspol #springst #Nazi pic.twitter.com/L4EnyDwfPS — ⭐️Daisy (@LnpTruthLibrary) March 20, 2023

Opposition leader John Pesutto said he would move to expel Deeming from the Parliamentary Liberal party. Pesutto told the media on Monday that the actions were “unacceptable”.

“It’s clear that Moira Deeming escorted at least one of the organisers through this very Parliament – Kellie-Jay Keen; then attended the rally, stayed at the rally when Nazis attended and then celebrated with organisers of the rally after the rally and ugly scenes had occurred on the steps of this Parliament and the street before it,” said Pesutto.

“What Moira Deeming’s actions both before, during and after the rally demonstrate is that she’s had an association with people who organised the rally, along with her assistance, who have shared platforms with and viewpoints with people who promote Nazi views or sympathies. That’s the first thing.”

“Secondly, Deeming stayed at the rally when the Nazis arrived. Thirdly, having seen the ugly scenes and having had an opportunity to disown and dissociate from those very people, Deeming chose to celebrate, as evidenced on social media,” added Pesutto.

Neo-Nazis Gate-Crashed, Claims Deeming

Disappointed with @VictoriaPolice, who let a bunch of masked men into the LWS buffer zone, terrifying women who were just trying to speak about their rights. Police managed to stop hordes of TRAs, but somehow could only walk masked men past us they did a horrible Nazi salute. 😡 — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) March 18, 2023

Deeming in a statement said she had done nothing wrong and she would fight her expulsion saying it was an “inflection point for the Liberal Party in Victoria.”

“My intention is to fight and to remain a member of the team. I hope that my colleagues draw the line and say enough, and that I am able to fight alongside them. I hope that when I have the opportunity to present the facts as they occurred, that my colleagues will stand on principle and vote down the motion to have me expelled,” said Deeming.

I'll be there. Who will join me to listen to women? @NatHutchins pic.twitter.com/Wdz6bwxIkj — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) March 14, 2023

The MP claimed that she was approached to drive Keen and her security guards due to threats from “extreme left activists including the notorious Antifa”. She said Parliament services had granted her permission to park in the Parliament House car park.

Deeming insisted that neo-Nazis had “gate-crashed” the event and she condemned their actions. The MP said she “and the other attendees were horrified to see masked men all clad in black inside the buffer zone. We thought that we were going to be attacked. However, the police did not seem worried and were talking with them over at the edge of the line.”

‘If Dan Andrews Had Not…’

Western Metro Liberal rep @MoiraDeemingMP (main life issues : drag queen storytime & trans ppl using toilets) whispers backstage to fascist anti-trans celeb Kellie-Jay Keen in Melbourne. Hard to hear but I think it's "This cool German guy has organised a security escort for us". pic.twitter.com/FvRN8IIkdd — Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown) March 18, 2023

“Later I saw the police seemingly usher these men right through the centre of the buffer zone in between our event and the counter-protestors, which is when I saw those men raise their hands in a Hitler salute.”

Deeming said that after the event she was informed that the masked men had performed the Nazi salute on the steps outside Parliament. The organisers of the ‘Let Women Speak’ event were informed by police that they had no powers to move the Nazis as Labor had removed those powers, claimed Deeming.

“If Daniel Andrews had not repealed the ‘move on’ laws, they could have been removed. The ‘move on’ laws need to be strengthened and I also welcome moves to ban the Nazi salute,” added Deeming.





