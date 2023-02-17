—

Coco Jumbo (left) and Minnie Cooper (right) will be doing a lip-sync battle at Westfield Bondi Junction. Photo: supplied.

It’s finally here! WorldPride 2023 will be kicking off and we at the Star Observer hope everyone stays safe and has fun! We’ll be at the Mardi Gras Fair Day with our own stall if you want to stop by and say hi and grab your copy of our Pride Guide!

We also understand that people might be tight on money, so we’ve ensured to highlight the free or reasonably cheap events happening around WorldPride. Here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Rainbow City Light Mural Launch

The University of Sydney will be taking part in the Rainbow City transformation for Sydney WorldPride 2023 by launching their ‘45’ Light Mural. This was designed by the award-winning interactive designer Dr Xavier Ho.

Complimentary food will be served as you listen to the songs presented by DJ Annabelle Gaspar.

When: Friday 17th February from 6 pm until 8 pm

Where: Courtyard Restaurant & Bar, Science Road Camperdown

Price: Free

DRAG ME TO HEEL: Drag Competition

Who’s the baddest drag queen of them all? Have your say over two separate occasions. Hosted by the lovely Victoria Mami, this free event has back-to-back performances from the hottest queens in town!

There are also plenty of opportunities for those who attend to win prizes.

When: Round One – Saturday 18th February starting 8 pm/ Finale – Saturday 4th March starting 8 pm

Where: Grove Bar, 68 Darlinghurst Road Potts Point

Price: Free

Absolutely Queer

Come and see this beautiful exhibition that celebrates contemporary queer creativity for Sydney WorldPride. Highlighting the city’s leading queer creatives who aim to reshape the attitudes towards their community through their work, personal stories, and creative processes.

The exhibition features costumes, designs, fashion, artworks, activism, and multimedia. Something for everyone to enjoy and appreciate.

When: 10 am to 5 pm every day from Friday 17th February until Sunday 31st December

Where: Powerhouse Museum, 500 Harris Street Ultimo

Price: Free

Let Love Shine

Westfield Bondi Junction is thrilled to announce it’s free program Let Love Shine which promises many exciting events and activities that everyone can enjoy in celebration of Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride.

This Saturday between 10 am until 2 pm, watch a special lip-sync battle between two beautiful drag queens and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under stars Coco Jumbo and Minnie Cooper. After the battle, the two queens will be doing a meet and greet.

There’s also a unique sensory experience children of all ages can partake in that helps to promote education, diversity and inclusivity through play.

When: Runs until Sunday 5th March

Where: Westfield Bondi Junction, 500 Oxford Street Bondi Junction

Price: Free

Ma_Dannii’s Farewell Show

Two years ago, Ma_Dannii came to Sydney with her partner Rob for his job as managing director with Madame Tussaud’s group Merlin. And despite loving Australia, she’ll be returning to London but not before throwing a fabulous farewell show at Universal! Come and say goodbye to Ma_Dannii! A special message from Ma_Dannii: “I want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my journey as being around some of the best judges and latent in Sydney,” she told the Star Observer. “I’ve grown as an entertainer and thank you for giving me the opportunity to be in fabulous competitions and shows like the Rocky Horror Drag Show and being guild with legends like Minnie Charisma, Carmen Torah, Max Vanity, Polly, and Chelsea [just] to name a few.” “And to my producer Andy Joel in Adelaide who I wrote and got featured with my higher star video on the Sydney tower at Eurovision Gold Coast 22 TikTok entry and to Ray Azzic for booking me.” “I wish I could thank you all personally from my heart but we’ll meet again. Thank you all.” When: Friday 17th February from 6 pm until 9 pm Where: Universal Bar, 85 – 91 Oxford Street Sydney Price: Free