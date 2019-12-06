—

Pictured: Albert Kruger. the new CEO for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Source: Supplied

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced its new CEO elect, Albert Kruger, who will take up his new role in January 2020.

Kruger comes to Mardi Gras with a wealth of experience in both local and international event curation, as well as expertise in commercial event management and community-oriented networking.

In a statement sent to the Star Observer, Mardi Gras Co-Chairs Kate Wickett and Adrian Phoon shared their excitement at having Kruger on board for Mardi Gras 2020.

“We are delighted to have Albert come on board as CEO following a rigorous recruitment process,” they said.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Mardi Gras on the eve of our 2020 season, and to harnessing his energy, professional acumen and passion for our diverse LGBTQI+ community.”

Next year will mark the 42 years since Mardi Gras began, when a handful of LGBTQI activists protested in the streets of Darlinghurst and commemorated the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.

With the festival Running from the 14 February to 1 March, next year’s annual Mardi Gras Parade and Party will be held on Saturday 29 February, carrying the theme ‘What Matters’.

Kruger said his vision for the event involves building on its solid historical foundations, with further plans to grow the organisation’s global profile.

His appointment comes at an exciting time for the organisation, just weeks after Mardi Gras’ successful bid to host the 2023 festival in conjunction with that year’s WorldPride.

The Habour City was announced as the successful bidder for WorldPride 2023 at a ceremony in Athens on 20 October, fending off strong competition from two other candidate cities, Houston and Montreal.

Mardi Gras 2020 is set to be a landmark event with pop superstars Kesha and Dua Lipa confirmed as performers for the 2020 Mardi Gras Party which will be held at the Hordern Pavilion.

Visit mardigras.org.au for more info about the 2020 Mardi Gras celebrations, including dates, times and ticketing.