—

Rebel Wilson announced her engagement to partner Ramona Agruma, via an Instagram post on Sunday.

The Pitch Perfect actress captioned her Instagram post, “We said YES!”, thanking Tiffany & Co. for the ring and to Bob Iger and the “incredible team at Disneyland” for pulling off this magical surprise!”

In the post, the couple can be seen in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle, wearing matching pink and white striped sweaters.

Advertisement

A Disney Princess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Wilson described meeting Agruma as a fairy-tale story, writing “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she captioned the photo alongside a rainbow emoji and the hashtag ‘love is love’.

The actress spoke to People Magazine last year, describing her relationship as “a bit old-school”, mentioning that the two of them had spoken on the phone for weeks prior to the meeting.

“It was a bit old-school in that sense—very romantic. I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and to be in a healthy relationship,” Wilson said.

Advertisement

Parents Not Accepting Of Relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

The news of the engagement follows Wilson’s candid interview with the Life Uncut podcast last week, where she spoke about her partner’s parents not accepting their union.

The couple welcomed a baby into the world in November last year, via surrogate. However, Wilson told hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne that despite her own family being “so amazing”, her partner’s family “hasn’t been as accepting”.

“In many respects, it’s been a lot harder on her,” Wilson said.

“With her (Ramona), she’s not in the public eye – it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things,” Wilson added.

During the podcast interview, Wilson shared the difficult journey of motherhood before her daughter Royce.

“I tried with one surrogate to have a baby and sadly the embryo miscarried. Luckily I didn’t make it public and then had to say it didn’t work out. Then to have a second embryo, to have it implanted and go well. It was amazing,” she recalled. “I really do think it’s a bit of a miracle. I’ve been through quite a bit on the fertility journey, and now I’ve got an instant family,” Wilson added.





