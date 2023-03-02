Tell ABS To Include LGBT Australians In 2026 Census

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is asking what information should be included in the 2026 census. Advocacy organisation Just.Equal says it is time to let the ABS know that LGBTQI people should be counted in the next census.

The ABS announced on Tuesday that it is calling for public submissions about what should be included in the Census of Population and Housing that is held every five years.

“This is an opportunity to have your say about what could be included in the next Census,” Georgia Chapman, Director of 2026 Census Content said in a statement.

“We are calling people across the country from community groups to peak bodies to have your say by making a submission about what information you need from the Census… This is your chance to reflect the richness of Australia in the next Census and to help inform Australia’s important decisions.”

Public Submissions Open Till April 28

The public consultation is open till April 28, following which ABS will seek further comments on shortlisted topics. The ABS in 2024 will recommend the list of topics that should be included in the 2026 census, and the final decision will be taken by the government.

Just.Equal spokesperson, Sally Goldner said that it was not “acceptable” that the LGBTQI community is still not counted in the Census.

“The information gathered from counting LGBTIQA+ people in the Census will be invaluable in framing social, health and education policy as well as providing services. It also sends the message that we are treated with equality and respect as an important part of the broader Australian community,” said Goldner.

Count Us In

Just.Equal has urged the community, organisations and allies to make submissions to the ABS to include LGBTQI people in the forthcoming census.

“Australia has fallen behind other comparable countries in terms of LGBTIQA+ policy development. Including us in the Census is an important way to turn this around,” added Goldner.

On the opening day of the Sydney WorldPride Human Rights Conference, NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin said that he would personally lobby the federal government to include LGBTQI people in the census.

Until we are counted, we will remain invisible,” Franklin said.

Make your submissions to the 2026 Census topic consultation process through the ABS consultation hub.





