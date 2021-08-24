—

A 28-year-old landscaper from Mackay in Queensland on Monday pleaded guilty to bashing his six-year-old son after he saw him sitting on another boy’s lap in what he thought was a “sexual engagement”.

Warning: This story has details of domestic violence that could be upsetting to some readers.

Alongside pleading guilty to having bashed his six-year-old son, he also pleaded guilty to a litany of other charges, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, choking, attempting to pervert justice, and five counts each of common assault, contravening a domestic violence order and police protection orders.

With time already served in pre-trial custody he will walk free shortly before Christmas this year.

‘If they were adults, I would have killed them’

Advertisement to The Daily Mercury, Mackay District Court heard how the father of three had yelled at his sons saying, “being gay is wrong”, and “if they were adults I would have killed them”.

The Court was also told that after the boy’s mother heard the scuffle, she had entered the room “darting to secure their daughter who was an infant at the time”.

After attempting to defend the children, the court was told how the father then accused her of “touching the boys” and called her a paedophile and slapped her in the face three times.

Grabbing her by the neck and, telling her “You better fuck me after this”, it is alleged the father then chocked her till she passed out. After regaining consciousness, the father apologised before asking her to “deal with the baby”.

It is alleged he again slapped her while she was holding their infant daughter.

Series Of Domestic Violence Incidents

When interviewed by police on the day he struck his son, the farther had said “Like it’s hard to explain it, I caught my boy sitting on another boy’s lap, this is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m a piece of shit, I shouldn’t have put my hands on my kid, but a matter of fact I have.”

Advertisement

The incident took place on August 16, 2020, and gave way to a further series of domestic violence incidents which “broadened to target the mother of his children.” This was discovered during a routine, follow up welfare check after which he was arrested and remanded in custody.

According to The Daily Mercury, the court heard that while in custody, the father had made contact and attempted to guilt the woman into dropping charges against him, saying “he would miss out on the children’s lives”.

A protection order and domestic violence order served against the man was then breached, when he contacted the mother of his children throughout September and October of last year.

The man was sentenced by Judge Tony Moynihan to just three years in jail with a parole release date set for December 18, 2021.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.