Queer Australian Author Will Kostakis Marries Partner Tobias Vickers In Sydney

Michael James
October 15, 2024
Image: Dr Tobias Vickers (Left) Will Kostakis (Right) Image: Supplied

Popular queer Australian author Will Kostakis has married his long term partner Tobias Vickers in a beautiful ceremony in Sydney over the weekend.

The pair married surrounded by family and friends in Coogee.

Image: Supplied

It’s been a busy year for Will Kostakis following the release of his latest novel We Could Be Something in 2023.

His latest offering has gained him plenty of attention, most notably securing him a prestigious literary award.

Last month Kostakis was awarded the young adult literature award at the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, an honour that also comes with an $80,000 prize.

Wrapping up a successful year Will has now tied the knot with his long term partner Tobias Vickers over the weekend.

Will met his now husband, a medical officer at the Sydney Sexual Health Centre via Tinder nine years ago.

After nearly a decade together the pair wed at the Coogee Surf Lifesaving Club over the weekend.

Image: Supplied
Speaking to the Star Observer Will shared his joy at being able officiate their union.

“It isn’t lost on us that a day like Saturday wasn’t legally possible when we first met” he said.

“We’re so grateful for the chance to mark the occasion with friends and family.”

However one very special family member made sure they outshone the grooms on their special day.

“Obviously Yiayia Susie stole the show with her bomboniere, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Image: Supplied
While Will is working on plans for his next book he continues to tour schools as a public speaker and creative writing teacher.
He has also commenced an important role as an advocate for authors in Australia.
Will has been appointed to a government panel to advocate for better remuneration for authors, a role which he is determined to use to help reshape the conversation around arts funding in Australia.

