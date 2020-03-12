—

It’s a celebration of colour and love and a tradition that dates back thousands of years – and it’s being held for the first time ever in Australia.

Rainbow Holi will take place this Saturday March 14 in Sydney Park. This queered version of the ancient Indian Holi festival has been organised to celebrate the South Asian LGBTQI community, friends, allies and children.

As per tradition, attendees are invited to throw handfuls of coloured powder at each other and into the air, in an exultant expression of love and friendship. Those who attend may wear colours galore of course, and be prepared to get their clothes, and skin, covered in more (non-toxic) colours.

You can bring your pets. Everyone is welcome! What’s not to love? It comes from and enhances values of feminism, inclusivity and diversity.

Foodtrucks will be on site or you can pack a picnic; plus entertainment, music, games and some very spirited dancing.

This event is hosted by Trikone, Australasia, an organisation committed to feminist and inclusive values; SheQu helps, supports and promotes LGBTQI women from diverse backgrounds; and Fobgays, a grassroots community network for family and friends of South Asian LGBTQI people.

Organisers say that the festival will be going ahead but strongly advise attendees to exercise all necessary precautions with regard to COVID-19 (the coronavirus). As advised by the NSW Health department, it is recommended that you do not attend if you are feeling unwell or have recently been overseas in a country considered at higher risk.

There will be plenty of hand soap and hand sanitisers available at the event, please use them.

Sydney Park, St Peters from 1pm – 5pm this Saturday 14th March.

For details and to stay updated visit the event Facebook page.