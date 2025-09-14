Steve MinOn Shortlisted For Queensland Literary Awards People’s Choice Award

Brisbane author Steve MinOn has reached another milestone for his debut novel First Name, Second Name.

MinOn was announced as a finalist for the 2025 Queensland Literary Awards this week and his work is now up for public voting.

Steve MinOn is a finalist for the People’s Choice Award

Steve MinOn has caught plenty of attention for his debut novel First Name, Second Name since 2023.

In 2023 Steve was the recipient of the of Glendower Award for an Emerging Queensland Writer at the Queensland Literary Awards that year.

On top of the prizes and support for his writing the win also saw Steve receive a publishing contract with the University of Queensland Press (UQP), who released First Name, Second Name earlier this year.

His very personal novel was a touching and unique exploration of family, identity and sexuality that resonated with many.

So much so that when Steve submitted the work for the Queensland Literary Awards again in 2025 he found it shortlisted for the People’s Choice Queensland Book of the Year.

With just eight finalists shortlisted Steve is the only queer author in the list vying for the top honour and the $15,000 prize that goes with it.

Speaking to The Star Observer he reflected on his feelings about being nominated again.

“I feel a great sense of honour and responsibility being the only queer author to be shortlisted for People’s Choice Queensland Book of the Year” he said.

“And for it to be with a novel about a queer Queenslander’s after death journey, searching for self-acceptance … well, that is especially cool.”

Voting for the award is open to all members of the public, you can help Steve MinOn secure another win by voting online here, voting for the People’s Choice Queensland Book of the Year closes on Tuesday 16 September at 5pm AEST.

