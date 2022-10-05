—

Video shared to social media shows the managing director of a Sydney real estate company, yelling homophobic slurs at a barista.

The incident happened on the afternoon of September 28, 2022, at Bar Cortona on Rochester Street, Homebush.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobic comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

In the video, Mahin Abedin, managing director of Inner West Property can be heard calling the barista a “fucking faggot” and a “fucking pedo.”

He continued, “Absolute faggot. Look at his eyes. You’re messing with the fucking wrong person.” The victim, who news.com.au reports is “terrified” to return to work, has asked not to be named.

Police Investigate Incident

NSW police told Star Observer that officers from the Auburn Police Area Command commenced an investigation into the alleged incident at the restaurant.

“Police have been told a patron and an employee became engaged in a verbal altercation and the incident was reported to police,” the police spokesperson said. “Following investigations police served a 38-year-old man with issued with an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) and a field court attendance notice for assault.”

Abedin is expected to appear at Burwood Local Court on Thursday October 6 2022).

Police said their inquiries are continuing and they will alleged that the “38-year-old man attended a business on Burlington Road at Homebush where he allegedly assaulted another man.”

Realtor Apologises, Then Blames Barista

According to news.com.au, the incident allegedly started when the victim went to wipe down a table where Abedin was sitting.

In a statement, Abedin apologised for the comments and then tried to justify his homophobic tirade, claiming, “I apologise for my comments but I was distressed after being touched inappropriately and having cleaning chemicals sprayed on me by him.” He said, “I can’t comment on this matter as it part of legal proceedings.”

The victim has denied touching Abedin. According to the sister of the victim “My brother went inside and this guy got really aggressive. He was calling him a faggot.”

Real Estate Company Review Bombed On Google

Recalling the attack and its aftermath, the victim said, “The night of, I was in shock. Waking the next day I’ve just been super anxious and depressed about what happened. So a bit rocky at the moment.”

He continued, “I was just really shaken and my brother comes in and I blurted out what happened. He was just trying to do the right thing.

“I was lost for words you know. Just to cause a scene at my family’s workplace for 15 minutes, I was lost for words. I kept asking him to leave. He would not leave. I just don’t want that to happen to me ever again.”

According to the Inner West Property website, Abedin “is a leading agent in innerwest. Professional, yet down to earth, Mahin Abedin can put buyers and sellers at ease while achieving top-tier results.”

Abedin’s photo and bio has since been removed from the ‘Our team’ section on the company’s website. The company’s Google page is currently being review bombed.