Sydney’s Iconic Imperial Hotel Is Now Heritage Listed

The iconic Imperial Hotel in Sydney, made famous during its appearance in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is officially a heritage listed site.

A group of Sydney’s stellar drag stars joined Penny Sharpe and Tanya Plibersek for the announcement at the iconic hotel today.

The Imperial Hotel is here to stay

True to form the announcement that the Imperial Hotel has been added to the NSW State Heritage Register was celebrated in style with politicians and drag stars alike.

Drag Race star Etcetera Etcetera joined Drag veteran Miss 3d as well as Lada Marks, Aunty Tamara and Mynx Moscato at the press conference where they flanked Penny Sharpe and Tanya Plibersek as they announced the news.

“The Imperial Hotel has been at the heart of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community for decades, fostering a spirit of inclusivity, creativity and celebration. Its listing on the State Heritage Register ensures this important history is recognised and preserved for generations to come” said Penny Sharpe, NSW Minister For Heritage.

“Heritage is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about the stories, communities and movements that shape our society. The Imperial Hotel’s listing not only protects the building, but also recognises its profound contribution to LGBTQIA+ history in NSW.”

Tanya Plibersek, Member for Sydney also spoke of the importance of the venue and its place in queer history.

“The Imperial Hotel is home to stories of love, pride, protest and resistance. It holds the memories of generations in our community who have gathered there together and continues to be a safe space for many – particularly the LGBTQIA+ community” she said.

“I’m so pleased it will be recognised on the NSW Heritage Register, celebrating its history and significance and making sure it is preserved for generations to come.”

Richie Haines, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Hotels stated:

“Universal Hotels is a proud custodian of The Imperial Hotel. We look forward to working with the community to grow, nurture and develop its legacy long into the future” he said.

“We are keenly aware of the hotel’s history and significance to the LGBTQIA+ community and are pleased that this has been enshrined for many generations to come.”

Other members of the community joined them to celebrate the historic news including members from Dykes On Bikes, City of Sydney Councilor Oli Arkins and Deputy Mayor of Sydney Zann Maxwell.

“The Imperial Hotel was a working man’s pub before it was purchased in 1983 by Dawn O’Donnell, a well-known member of the LGBTQIA+ community and entrepreneur, who transformed it into the vibrant community hub it is today” said a statement from the state government.

“Dawn was infamous for running gay and lesbian venues during a period when homosexuality was still illegal.”

“Emerging at a time when laws regarding homosexuality in NSW were being amended, the Imperial Hotel became a welcoming haven for Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community. Today it stands as the longest running LGBTQIA+ friendly venue outside Oxford Street, running for over 40 years. The pub was instrumental in the development of the Newtown/Erskineville LGBTQIA+ precinct.”

“The listing of the Imperial Hotel on the State Heritage Register recognises its cultural significance and ensures its history is protected for future generations. It supports the ongoing operation of the hotel as a beloved LGBTQIA+ venue, while safeguarding its heritage values.”

“The listing also celebrates what makes the Imperial special – its inclusivity, creativity, and role as a vibrant community hub – by ensuring these values can live on through its ongoing use.”

The Imperial Hotel now joins the Palace Hotel, also made famous in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, which was also added to the NSW Heritage list earlier this year.