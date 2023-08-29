The Bachelor Runner-Up Brooke Cleal Comes Out As Gay

Bachelor runner-up Brooke Cleal has shared that she’s in a same-sex relationship, making her relationship status with her girlfriend, Alyssa Viktoria public.

The contestant who came in second place during Jimmy Nicholson’s season of The Bachelor revealed her new relationship with Alyssa Viktoria via Instagram.

The 29-year-old reality TV personality posted a series of pictures showcasing the couple’s journey while opening up about her personal journey in grappling with her sexuality since she began dating Viktoria.

Struggled With Coming To Terms With Sexuality

Cleal spoke about the challenges she faced privately and her personal growth around her sexuality, over the last two years.

“This post is not only opening up about one of the most loving, liberating, empowering relationships but also the struggles I have experienced behind the scenes and the progression I’ve made within myself and my sexuality in the last two years,” Cleal wrote.

Cleal revealed her struggle with coming to terms with her sexuality and the journey around the comfort of sharing her identity with the public, “I’ve been so torn between excitement and fear for months, mostly worried of rejection and scrutiny for the second time in my life. The suppression of my feelings caused sleepless nights and significant frustration and questions.”

The Bachelor

Brooke shared that she had faced questions about whether she had been aware of her sexuality before participating in The Bachelor.

“The truth is perhaps it was always there without acknowledgment, understanding or exploration,” she answered.

“As soon as I met [Viktoria], she had this energy so individualistic, I just magnetised. Full of fun, charisma, intellect, and wit continuing to leave me speechless.”

“I’ve found someone to slow down with and share something so real.”

The revelation emerges only a few weeks after Jimmy Nicholson wed Holly Kingston, who was a competitor to Cleal on The Bachelor.

During the finale of the 2021 season, Bachelor Nicholson rejected Cleal expressing, “There were just too many unknowns for us”. Now in a relationship with a woman, Cleal has shared her joy with the public. Cleal’s girlfriend commented on the post, writing “Obsessed and in awe right back at you my girl”.