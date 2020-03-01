—

Ed note: Got troubles? Life, love or office etiquette getting you down? Write Karen from Finance for advice: contact@karenfromfinance.com.

A crush at work!

Dear Karen:

I’ve got a crush on someone I work with. I have got a loving partner of 11 years at home, but there is something about the thrill of the flirt at work that I just can’t ignore.

What would Karen do? Well, what a predicament! I’m sure however that it’s one you share with many others in the workforce too. My love, you have two options. The first (and the more sensible approach) is to weigh up what’s important to you. Think of your partner. Whilst the flirtation might be fun, consider the consequences of “slipping up.” You could end up breaking your lover’s heart, as well as losing the of your colleagues; and all for what? A sleazy hook-up?

Then there’s the second option.

GO FOR IT! You only live once, or as the young people say – YOLO! Nothing could be sexier than living out the fantasy of the photocopier-room romance … both of you bending over the printer table, glue sticks and staple removers flying, all those gleaming pages of fresh white paper floating around like snowflakes, nothing but pure unadulterated lust among the toner cartridges and file folders… or those lingering kitchenette groping sessions, reaching up and around when no one’s looking, and then quickly turning and coughing and readjusting one’s clothing when that nosy Stella walks in…

Ooft – you’ve got me tiddly just thinking about it! Live in the moment and go with your gut. Sure, you probably don’t drink enough water and rely on a diet of Nexium, Quickeze and Mylanta (I know I do!) but your gut will usually tell you what the heart wants. Good luck!

Next: “I hate my youngest child!”

The Evil Spawn

Dear Karen:

My partner and I have 3 lovely kids who are now 14, 12 and 9. We have a strong relationship with the oldest two; however the youngest is an absolute brat, and I honestly feel like I can’t take too much more. My partner thinks I need to be more patient, but I feel like I’ve completely had it. What should I do!?

Oh, this is a sticky situation. I’ve never really liked kids and have known for a long time that they’re not for me. But it sounds like you are doing a wonderful job with your first two so I trust that you must be a great parent. I do not have a maternal bone in my body, so I’m hesitant to give you this advice, but it’s always worked for me, so here it goes!

When it’s just you and the little one, alone and out of ear shot of others, scare them. Swear at them, and frighten them, and use a tone that is very dark, slow and solemn. I once had a much younger stepbrother who I couldn’t stand to be around, so one day when we were alone. I told him that if he ever came near me again then I would put him in a taxi and tell the driver to take him to Boganville. He never came near me again. Absolute bliss!

Got troubles? Life, love or office etiquette getting you down? Write Karen from Finance for advice: contact@karenfromfinance.com. Visit her website at karenfromfinance.com

You might also like: When did the Gay Stare become the Death Stare?