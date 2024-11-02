Tim Walz Under Fire For Calling Elon Musk ‘That Gay Guy’

Michael James
November 2, 2024
Tim Walz Under Fire For Calling Elon Musk ‘That Gay Guy’
Image: Image: Wikipedia Commons

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz is under fire today over a fleeting comment made about Elon Musk.

The running mate of Kamala Harris in the US presidential election made the gaffe at a rally today.

And social media users have been quick to spread the word.

Tim Walz calls Elon Musk ‘That Gay Guy’

What was supposed to be a simple speech for Tim Walz has caused the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee a huge headache today.

While speaking about jobs and the economy during his speech to support Kamala Harris he attempted to make reference to X (Twitter) owner Elon Musk.

“If you’re a billionaire, Elon Musk for example say’ he says before a being interrupted.

A member of the audience yelled out “dipshit” causing him to pause.

As he resumed Walz says “that gay guy” and continued without seeming to realise the error.

Following the gaffe representatives from the Harris-Walz campaign have claimed that Walz simply stuttered whilst speaking when trying to say “that guy got” instead.

“In the video, you can hear someone in the crowd yell ‘dips–t! when the governor brings up Musk,” a representative said.

“The governor started laughing and stuttered while trying to say ‘that guy got’ — he did not refer to Elon as a gay guy.”

“He got stuck on the G in that guy got while trying not to laugh at the remark from the crowd.”

However many online were jumping to respond to the incident, in their usual fashion.

The news comes just four days out from the upcoming US election that has seen Kamala Harris step up to run against former US president Donald trump.

