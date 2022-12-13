—

US President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that protects same-sex and interracial marriages.

Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the law “requires the federal government to recognize a marriage between two individuals if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed.”

Biden: Today is a Good Day

If there is one message that breaks through from today, it's that this law – and the love it defends – strikes a blow against hate in all its forms. Celebrate with us as I sign the historic Respect for Marriage Act into law. pic.twitter.com/0NFNNCtVVK — President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2022

In a speech at the signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden said, “Marriage is a simple proposition. Who do you love and will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”

“My fellow Americans, the road to this moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up,” he continued.

“You put your relationships on the line, you put your jobs on the line, you put your lives on the line.”

“From me and the entire nation, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Join the First Lady, Vice President Harris, the Second Gentleman, and me as we host a ceremony on the South Lawn to sign the Respect for Marriage Act. https://t.co/xqklzlC3Aw — President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2022

LGBTQ Civil Rights Organisation Human Rights Campaign tweeted, ​​”Today is a testimony that love will always win!”

BREAKING: @POTUS has signed the Respect for Marriage Act, protecting federal marriage equality nationwide. Today is a testimony that love will always win! — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 13, 2022

Out New York Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat, wrote, “As someone who long struggled in the closet, rarely have I felt as empowered as I do now witnessing this historic moment as the first openly LGBTQ Afro-Latino Member of Congress.”

NOW: President Biden just signed the Respect for Marriage Act. As someone who long struggled in the closet, rarely have I felt as empowered as I do now witnessing this historic moment as the first openly LGBTQ Afro-Latino Member of Congress. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 13, 2022

Senate Marjority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, tweeted,

“Marriage equality is personal to so many of us. My daughter and her wife are expecting a baby next spring, and I want them to be able to raise their child with all the love and security that every child deserves. I’m so proud the Respect for Marriage Act is now law.”

Marriage equality is personal to so many of us. My daughter and her wife are expecting a baby next spring, and I want them to be able to raise their child with all the love and security that every child deserves. I’m so proud the Respect for Marriage Act is now law. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 13, 2022

Senator Susan Collins from Maine, a Republican, tweeted, “The Respect for Marriage Act is now law! This historic legislation provides certainty to millions of loving couples in same-sex marriages. I was proud to partner with @SenatorBaldwin on this effort to prevent discrimination, promote equality, and protect religious liberties.”

The Respect for Marriage Act is now law! This historic legislation provides certainty to millions of loving couples in same-sex marriages. I was proud to partner with @SenatorBaldwin on this effort to prevent discrimination, promote equality, and protect religious liberties. pic.twitter.com/NmJBxXdP15 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) December 13, 2022