If you happen to live in Brisbane and were thinking you and your buddies might want to head down to Sydney for a coronavirus cautious Mardi Gras weekend to begin on March 5, Virgin Australia has a novel approach to get you all there, with almost 200 seats released on their very first (obviously COVID-safe) Pride Flight!

It will sure to be an action packed flight the likes of which you’ve never experienced with a DJ spinning the flight decks, bottomless bevies to imbibe and of course, fabulous drag performances at 35 thousand feet. The Virgin team will make sure you arrive in Sydney ready to par-tay like it’s 2019 but with 2020s precautions still in play, your 2021 Mardi Gras parade will be one to remember forever, even with the alcohol inspired amnesia!

Seats are sold as one-way tickets with Economy fares available for $150 and Business Class tickets for $350. Virgin Australia are also making travel flexible in these uncertain times by waiving change and cancellation fees, so you can book with confidence knowing that if the dreaded lurgie does cause event cancellations, you’ll be able to change or cancel your flight with limited hassles.

And to make sure you’re always in the upright and locked position, the hostess with the most-ess on the flight will be one of Australia’s most eminent Drag Queens (and Virgin Australia cabin crew member), Ms. Penny Tration who says, “Arm doors and cross-check, we’re about to take fabulous flying to a whole new level!

“I’ve been flying with Virgin Australia for 14 years and it’s an honour to show Australia just how proud we are and we’re literally putting the most fabulous flight in the air and I can’t wait.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what Virgin Australia stands for in the community and our inaugural

Pride Flight is going to be a unique celebration not to be missed,” said Ms Burquest.

The Virgin brand was the first airline in the world to ever run a ‘Pride Flight’ when Virgin

Atlantic made history with it’s Pride Flight from London to New York City in 2019 to

commemorate the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.