While the weather has cooled, the Victorian Pride Centre continues to spring to life in St Kilda.

Pride Month is coming to the centre this June with a vibrant mix of events to recognise and celebrate the spirit, determination, courage, and creativity of LGBTIQ+ communities. It’s a timely message of positivity and togetherness in the wake of recent public debates that have negatively impacted LGBTIQ+ people, particularly the Trans and Gender Diverse communities.

It’s an opportunity for our communities to come together and connect in a lively, welcoming environment. We’re proud and excited to be bringing the Pride Month concept to Melbourne this winter!

The exhibition ‘Printed Protest’ (on display from June 1 to July 31) is another highlight of Pride Month, showcasing banners, placards, and other printed materials from decades of political protest and social change for LGBTIQ+ communities. Co-presented by Australian Queer Archives, ‘Printed Protest’ will be complemented by two talks that expand on the campaigns and events referenced throughout the exhibition.

Looking beyond Pride Month, the Pride Centre has opened expressions of interest for its first full festival program – Melbourne Fringe Festival in November 2022. Experienced and emerging LGBTIQ+ artists are invited to pitch their theatre pieces, comedy acts, or cabaret shows (or anything in the performing arts) – the Pride Centre is looking for a Fringe line-up that reflects the diversity of Victoria’s LGBTIQ+ communities.

In the meantime, the Pride Centre is open every day and is a space for communities to meet, work, study, create, or browse the beloved Hares & Hyenas bookshop. And soon, it will the home of a long-anticipated café!

More about Pride Month can be found on the Pride Centre website or on their Instagram or Facebook profiles.

Expressions of interest for Fringe Festival shows at the Pride Centre close July 1.

Justine Dalla Riva is the CEO of the Victorian Pride Centre