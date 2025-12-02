When The Silence Of The Festive Season Feels Too Loud

December 2, 2025
When The Silence Of The Festive Season Feels Too Loud
The festive season is often seen as a time of beauty and togetherness. Yet for many, especially within marginalised communities, including the LGBTIQA+SB community, it can awaken feelings of loneliness, grief, and deep exhaustion, particularly for those who have experienced the devastating loss of a loved one to suicide.

For more than two decades, StandBy Support After Suicide (StandBy) has worked collaboratively to support anyone bereaved and impacted by suicide across Australia. 

Matthew Simpson, a Lived Experience Peer Worker with StandBy Northern Territory, reminds us that during these moments, it is vital to return to the art of self-care, love, and connection.

“Self-care starts with permission. Permission to rest. Permission to feel. Permission to simply be,” Matt said.

“Often the bravest things we can do during these moments of despair is whisper to ourselves, ‘I deserve peace,’ especially when we are having difficulty believing this innate truth…” Matt said.

“Most importantly though, please reach out if the silence of the festive season feels too loud,” Matt said.

StandBy is committed to providing safe and culturally suitable support for each unique circumstance, and this holiday season, StandBy is available seven days a week.

Call StandBy on 1300 727 247, or SMS 0428 842 041 or visit standbysupport.com.au  If you or someone you know need immediate support, contact: 

  • QLife – 1800 184 527 
  • Lifeline – 13 11 14 
  • 13 Yarn – 13 92 76
  • Or in case of an emergency, call 000.

