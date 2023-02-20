—

Expressing yourself shouldn’t mean being weighed down, whether that’s the weight of worrying about fitting in, or the weight of excess baggage fees. KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, wants to empower travellers to Sydney’s WorldPride to express themselves however they desire – glitter, feather boas, wigs and all – with the launch of its Big Baggage Bonus.

Part of travelling ‘your way’ is wearing what you want, when you want, and when it comes to Pride, that may mean wardrobe options that are just a little bit extra. That’s why KAYAK is launching the Big Baggage Bonus.

Australian passengers flying into Sydney from another domestic airport between 15 February and 5 March 2023 that incur an excess baggage fee at the airport, will be able to apply to KAYAK’s Big Baggage Bonus by emailing [email protected] with a picture of their excess baggage charge receipt and a creative reason why their baggage is over the limit. Up to 50 travellers will receive a $100 Visa gift card to cover the cost incurred by their extra luggage.

KAYAK has partnered with iconic Drag Queen Kween Kong to spread the word about the Big Baggage Bonus, who said: “It’s no secret that in the Drag world fashion is an essential part of self-expression. When you feel powerful and confident in what you’re wearing, you radiate that confidence from within. There’s nothing like it, but bringing all that self expression in your suitcase can tend to weigh you down – literally!

We all know I tend to be a little bit extra and more often than not that means copping extra baggage fees when I travel, which can be a real drag. That’s why I feel fabulous about teaming up with KAYAK to spread the word about the Big Baggage Bonus, because everyone should be able to express themselves however they want, wearing whatever they want.”

Travellers are set to arrive from all over Australia and the world for this month’s global Pride event in Sydney. Flight search data from KAYAK.com.au shows that domestic flight searches to Sydney for the festival period have increased by about 144% compared to the same period in 2019)*, with return economy domestic flight prices sitting around an average of $288 – around $100 less than the annual average cost ($397). The most searched domestic departing locations are Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Gold Coast.

During the Pride festival period, KAYAK search data shows most international searches for travel into Sydney are from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Canada, France, Sweden, Singapore, New Zealand and India. Those hailing from overseas are seeing a price increase of around 59% compared to 2019 for a return economy flight.

According to KAYAK Brand Director Nicola Carmichael: “KAYAK wants to empower Aussies to travel their way – something we know is often easier said than done when it comes to fitting everything in your carry on or suitcase. Excess baggage fees can be frustrating when travelling, and with domestic flight searches to Sydney having more than doubled (up around 144%) compared to 2019, KAYAK is stepping up to help make the journey to Pride a little lighter and extra fabulous.”

For travellers looking to avoid baggage fees all year round, KAYAK’s AR bag measurement tool can be accessed via the KAYAK app where travellers can check the size of their luggage, and KAYAK will share the bag’s exact measurements to help identify if you can bring it on a flight as a carry-on, or if it needs to be checked. Travellers can also make use of KAYAK’s Trip Planner tool to help them plan, keep track of bookings and stay on top of any unexpected changes – it’s like a free personal travel assistant to make the journey to Pride even easier!

Alongside this, KAYAK has launched its LGBTQIA+ Travel Hub which will provide timely inspiration for LGBTQIA+ travellers and their allies planning both international and domestic trips. This will include city guides, along with travel advice and tips all developed in partnership with the community.