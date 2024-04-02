Hukup Australia puts the community first with free and accessible online dating. No matter the person or number of matches, users can openly explore one another completely free of charge, experimenting as much as their heart desires.

The dating hub is exclusive to Australia and allows anyone to join, regardless of sexuality or gender orientation. Hukup is packed with features that efficiently cater towards the LGBTQIA+ community, making it a safe space for all gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender individuals and couples.

The Hukup community is based on trust, respect, and the shared desire for lasting connections. The team is dedicated to creating a judgement-free space where singles and couples from all different dating backgrounds can explore endless possibilities of fun.

The user-friendly website makes it easy and simple to form meaningful connections. Hukup has advanced algorithms installed to analyse user profiles, suggest compatible matches based on interests, preferences and locations, and enhance the overall dating experience. The best part about Hukup is that there are no annoying advertisements to get in the way of experimenting with new partners.

User safety is Hukup’s number one priority when it comes to making the dating process a whole lot easier. The platform keeps personal information questions to a minimum, ensuring no privacy boundaries are crossed when signing up.

Hukup’s primary safety feature, “Going on a Date”, allows users to save any conversation they have had with the click of a button. A chat can be saved for 30 days once clicked, even if the profile is deleted or the person is blocked. This feature is valuable if a date goes wrong or becomes unsafe.

The “Private Me” function allows users to hide their profiles from anyone they have not liked or had negative experiences with. This feature further allows anyone to specifically select who they want to share their information with to strengthen connections.

Blocking is also super simple on Hukup, just visit the profile you never want to see again and block instantly. On Hukup, you will not have to worry about that one person getting in the way of your journey.

Dry conversations are kept to a minimum on Hukup, with features and filters to enhance social experiences. An extensive range of categories are available to filter, including interests and kinks, ensuring everyone can talk to their ideal person. If you are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, you can selectively speak to whoever fits your preferences, creating a comfortable conversation. On Hukup, you can choose your own dating path without fear of talking to the wrong person.

The flow of conversation is maintained through gestures, locations, quirky icebreaker stickers, and photos that can be accessed when talking to someone of interest. Privacy settings can be applied to each image, making it easy for users to keep tabs on everything shared. Public and private photo galleries can also be created, with access expiring after 24 hours of viewing.

Hukup is a young, fresh, growing platform that puts its users first. The welcoming team is happy to take on any feedback to further contribute to a warm and welcoming environment for those experimenting with love and dating.

Hukup puts safety first so the Australian queer community can flourish. Sign up and log in with an email or phone number to become part of the growing Hukup space and explore a limitless, free dating realm.

For more information, visit the Hukup website here.