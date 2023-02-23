Lose Yourself In The Rapture
“RAPTURE”, by LGBTQ+ production company Where Love Lives, is a spectacular, inclusive, and memorable dance party event with a touch of “good old-fashioned” hospitality.
Look forward to experiencing the distinct and unique decor, innovative drag performances, live music, and complex laser shows in a body-positive environment.
“RAPTURE” is an intrinsic, uplifting, and superior dance party experience for the discerning party-goer designed to unite all ages, diversities, genders, and sexualities. Queer or Straight – All are welcome.
Happening on March 4 from 10pm at the Metro Theatre in Sydney, what better way to close out Sydney WorldPride 2023.
The entertainment for the evening includes the best DJs, both international and local, such as The Shapeshifters (UK), The Freemasons (UK), Wayne G and Disko Katz, Shigeki (Japan), Per Qx (Sweden), Sgt. Slick (Melb), Carmine Romano (Mell), Super Disco Club (Melb), Rob Davis (Syd), Kista (Melb) Nate (Syd), Zoë Badwi (Live PA).
“RAPTURE” will also have outstanding sound, state-of-the-art lighting, world-class production, 3D lasers, confetti, and many more special effects.
Lose Yourself In The Moment
Similar to London’s Glitterbox, this is a “next-level” dance event full of “lavish costumes, gorgeous Dancers, and a bit of freak.”
According to organisers, “RAPTURE” is a party where everyone loses themselves in the moment.”
Sydney- Metro Theatre – March 4 – 10pm
