DURATION until June 30, 2022

First Nations People and people from Culturally Diverse Communities, LGBTIQ+ people and people with disability are encouraged to apply

Applicants who have a lived experience are encouraged to apply

Drummond Street Services is committed to prioritising child safety and adhere to the Reportable Conduct Scheme for organisations.

About the role

Drummond street services (ds) delivers responsive, intentional and evidence-based prevention, early intervention and treatment programs, within a public health framework for a range of communities, including a range of family violence programs. We strive to build and enhance the innate resilience of children, young people, adults, their families and communities and to increase protective factors. Growth in our services has led to a range of new exciting opportunities to join our team, including a Mental Health Nurse. Please look out for other current Drummond street employment listings.

The Mental Health Nurse will work collaboratively within a multi-disciplinary team to provide clinical services to improve the mental health and wellbeing for clients under the Intensive Support Service program. The program, funded by the North Western Melbourne Primary Health Network, operates across the north west region of Melbourne. Based primarily in Coburg and Carlton, the Mental Health Nurse will support referrals from Queerspace, Your Way Through – independent support for people affected by the Disability Royal Commission and the Life and Support After Institutional Abuse program. Ideal candidates are passionate, committed to social justice and cultural safety, are trauma informed and are affirmative of all children, young people, families, adults and communities.

A highly competitive salary package plus salary sacrifice opportunities will see you well remunerated.

Your responsibilities

Conduct assessment of physical health, mental health, wellbeing and risk and protective factors associated with positive health outcomes.

Develop, implement and review individual recovery case plans in collaboration with the client.

Deliver evidence-based focused psychological, health and wellbeing strategies.

Provide appropriate referral to both internal and external support agencies to meet health and wellbeing needs identified through the assessment process.

Engage with family members and carers, with client consent and when appropriate.

Contribute to the development and delivery of bio psycho-social group interventions.

About you

Highly skilled and experienced practitioner in queer sensitive and affirmative practice

Expertise in evidence-based focused psychological and wellbeing strategies

Strong knowledge of determinants of mental health, including greater at-risk cohorts i.e. Indigenous, LGBTIQ, people with disabilities and people who have experienced institutional abuse.

Demonstrate a strong understanding of child and adolescent development, whole of family practice, recovery-oriented trauma informed practice and the impact of structural disadvantage on individuals, families and communities, such as racism, sexism, Islamophobia, homophobia or transphobia



Selection Criteria

All of the following must be addressed in your application to be considered.

Essential

Current nursing registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority (AHPRA).

Current credentialing as a mental health nurse with the Australian College of Mental Health Nurses (ACMHN), or eligibility to become credentialed.

Minimum two years’ experience as a Mental Health Nurse providing services to clients with complex needs.

Experience providing multidisciplinary team approaches in the provision of mental health services.

Demonstrate your genuine interest and commitment to collaborating with First Nation, LGBTIQ+, and people of colour. Use examples.

Victorian driver’s license

Highly Desirable

You identify as belonging to one or more of the communities with whom ds assertively engages

Please contact Jemma Mead on 03 9663 6733 or [email protected] to discuss your application

Application process

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 22 August 2021

Applications can be sent to [email protected] , using the subject line: (your name) – Mental Health Nurse, Intensive Support Service

, using the subject line: All applicants must include a resume and with a cover letter addressing all the key selection criteria for the position