In celebration of Sydney WorldPride 2023, the Novotel Sydney Olympic Park is bringing Queer Pride westward.

Called Live & Proud: Go West, after the iconic anthem made famous by the Pet Shop Boys, the Party will be hosted by the one and only performer, drag queen, and “6-foot-something

songstress” Miss Prada Clutch.

Held in the one-of-a-kind Freshwater Ballroom on Friday, February 24 from 5 PM to 11 PM, come celebrate Sydney WorldPride in one of Sydney’s most unique locations.

The Freshwater ballroom features a bright and inviting pre-function area and a long balcony, from which guests will see Sydney Olympic Park’s rainbow mural and lit precinct come to life before being entertained by Prada Clutch’s shows.

Throughout the evening, guests will be treated to a 4-hour beverage package and “substantial” canapés.

Choose between the Rainbow Row package, the VIP package, or the general admission GA(Y)+ package.

With the Rainbow Row package, you get seated in, where else, the Rainbow Row (AKA the Front Row). Watch in style and get a photo with Miss Prada Clutch.

That’s not all — everyone starts their evening with a “Queer cocktail” available on arrival.

Come and celebrate in a luxurious, relaxed, and vibrant setting. It’s the perfect event for those not going to the Domain but still wanting to celebrate the night in style.

BOOK NOW: https://www.trybooking.com/CFLXN