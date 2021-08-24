—

Position Vacant – Program Manager Family Violence Response at Queerspace

Drummond Street Services, Melbourne

Northern, Western and Barwon Region Communities

Community Services & Development Management

Full Time

First Nations People and people from Culturally Diverse Communities, LGBTIQ+ people and people with disability are encouraged to apply

Applicants who have a lived experience are encouraged to apply

Drummond Street Services is committed to prioritising child safety and adhere to the Reportable Conduct Scheme for organisations.

About the role

Drummond street services (ds) delivers responsive, intentional and evidence-based prevention, early intervention and treatment programs, within a public health framework for a range of communities, including LGBTIQA+ people and their families. We strive to build and enhance the innate resilience of children, young people, adults, their families and communities and to increase protective factors. Growth in our services has led to a range of new exciting opportunities to join our team, including a Program Manager Family Violence Response Queerspace. Please look out for other current Drummond Street employment listings.

Providing leadership to the Family Violence Response Team, the Program Manager will support the ongoing development of family violence practice across Drummond Street services and Queerspace, within a whole of family framework. The program supports LGBTIQ people, women, trans, gender diverse and young people who have enacted family violence and victims of family and intimate partner violence. Based primarily in Coburg, with three direct reports, you will also support the team to provide family violence secondary consultation, reflective practice, training and co-work to other staff and programs across our place-based services in Collingwood, North Melbourne, Epping, Wyndham, Brimbank and Geelong.

Ideal candidates are passionate, committed to social justice and cultural safety, are trauma informed and are affirmative of all children, young people, families, adults and communities. Confidently holding accountability for the performance of our programs, you strive for quality services, including thorough contractual and reporting requirements, program and client risk and safety, and our evaluation practices.

A highly competitive salary package plus salary sacrifice opportunities will see you well remunerated.

Your Responsibilities

Lead all aspects of Family Violence Response with a focus on program, practice and service development supporting both established services, and driving the implementation of new programs and services

Manage the programs that support LGBTIQ people, women, trans, gender diverse and young people who have enacted family violence and victims of family and intimate partner violence, in the community and Dame Phyllis Frost Centre

Lead and inspire high performance teams by engaging staff, setting clear direction and performance expectations

Contribute to and foster a positive and affirmative team environments

Ensure funders and other stakeholders are aware of the needs and aspirations of the communities we serve and understand our work

Coordinate, collate and prepare reports for funders

Ensure performance targets are met and that data and evaluation material is collected and input into our client information systems consistently and in a timely way

About you

Use collaborative leadership and management techniques to support and empower team members

Bring experience and confidence to your leadership, ensuring our staff group reflects the communities we service by upholding cultural safety for staff and in our service practices

Highly skilled and experienced family violence practitioner and practice lead across work with people who enact harm and victims-survivors

Demonstrate understanding of a gendered analysis of family and intimate partner violence and the limitations and challenges it offers when working with LGBTIQA+ communities and women, transgender, gender diverse people and young people who are enacting harm

Demonstrate a strong understanding of child and adolescent development, whole of family practice, recovery-oriented trauma informed practice and the impact of structural disadvantage on individuals, families and communities, such as racism, sexism, Islamophobia, homophobia or transphobia

Manage multiple contracts using project management skills and stakeholder engagement strategies

Build new opportunities and sustainability through income generation and tender writing

Selection Criteria

All of the following must be addressed in your application to be considered.

Essential

Minimum Degree level qualification in Social Work or the equivalent.

Highly skilled and experienced family violence practitioner and practice lead across work with people who enact harm and victims-survivors.

Demonstrated understanding of working with LGBTIQA+ communities and women, transgender, gender diverse people and young people who are enacting harm and victim-survivors.

Demonstrated knowledge of complex trauma, family violence and recovery approaches to intervention.

Ability to contribute to the organisations culture, people, research, best practice and sustainability including income generation, along with high level written skills, including reports and funding submissions.

Demonstrate your genuine interest and commitment to collaborating with First Nation, LGBTIQ+, and people of color. Use examples.

Minimum of three years Management experience in the family violence sector and transdisciplinary teams.

Victorian driver’s license

Highly Desirable

You identify as belonging to LGBTIQA+ communities, as well as other communities with whom ds assertively engages

To discuss your application contact Jemma Mead on 03 9663 6733 or [email protected]

Application process

Applications close at midnight (00:00) on 29 August 2021.

Applications can be sent to [email protected]

All applicants must include a resume and respond to all the key selection criteria for the relevant position