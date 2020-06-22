—

Randy Fox is an Australian owned, family operated adult toy shop who have been serving the Australian public for over 10 years now.

Since opening up shop in 2009, Randy Fox has dispatched over half a million sex toys and adult pleasure products to Australia’s horny citizens and can claim the impressive feat of supplying 1 in 20 Aussie adults with the “sexual happiness item” of their choice!

Randy Fox are Australia’s “Best Priced & Best Rated” adult toy store, according to independent third party sources on the web, including Trustpilot. since selling their very first “Ultra 7 Rabbitronic” Randy Fox have been thrilled to provide knowledgeable and hassle free service to enquiring minds, country wide.

Introducing five of their most popular products:

LELO F1s Developers Kit – SDK-Enabled Male Stroker

“Imagine 360 Degrees of panoramic pleasure – that’s LELO F1s Developers Kit – SDK-Enabled Male Stroker. The luxurious male masturbator makes you forget all other masturbators with its sophisticated sensors, high-powered motors, and patented sonic waves.”

I mean, wow.

That product description was enough to make me think I’ve been missing out.

With Bluetooth connectivity and free apps available from Google Play or iTunes, you can track your statistics (there’re statistics?!) and if you’ve got a partner in crime, hand control over to them!

Randy Fox – Rechargeable Wireless Pressure Activated Egg Vibrator

As a reviewer of this product enthusiastically stated “It was in me while having dinner in our fave restaurant and hubbie kept on operating it. It was the fastest dinner date we had because we couldn’t wait to get home.”

What more can be said about this vibrantly purple egg and the aforementioned “ergonomic finger ring”, besides the fact that being a Randy Fox branded product, it’s eligible for free shipping within Australia!

Randy Fox – The Rechargeable Randy Rabbit Vibrator 2

This one’s exclusively for the ladies and it has over 200 reviews, most of them raving and I mean that literally.

This Randy Rabbit is that good and from what I’m picking up from an extensive scan of said reviews this little goer will tick all those boxes that need ticking off – it sounds like it really gets into all those nooks and crannies.

This fully waterproof and rechargeable pleasure item is luxury, elegance, style and functionality personified.

As it’s another Randy Fox branded product, this one is also eligible for free shipping!

B-Vibe Rechargeable Rimming Plug Anal Vibrator

Well, wonder no more because I’m here to tell you that The B-Vibe is the first butt plug to incorporate rotating beads that can further stimulate nerve endings located at the entrance of your, well you know.

As if that’s not enough, it also has a built-in vibrating tip which can tease your internal senses – I didn’t even know that was a menu item that was available to us! You truly do learn something every day.

New Sensations Novelties Shi Shi Union – Girl Girl Vibrator

“With women’s ultimate pleasure in mind comes the Shi Shi Union – Girl Girl Vibrator. Female couples can now finally enjoy a shared vibrator that offers unique motion and stimulation for each person.”

The final item on the list is this Girl Girl Vibrator. The detailed Randy Fox website says this product is the epitome of vibrating pleasure, designed with female couples in mind. The Shi Shi Union – Girl Girl Vibrator is waterproof too – think of all the amazing possibilities!

This silicone, hypo-allergenic vibrator is smooth, comes in black and pink and is equipped with two powerful and independent motors so you can set a different setting for each!

And so even if you’ve never in your life visited an adult store online, it’s definitely worth your time to check out www.randyfox.com.au – you can be pretty sure that you’ll find something to tickle your fancy!

PS – another added bonus of joining up to the Randy Fox newsletter is their free battery with every purchase that requires them offer, alleviating the need to relive the bitter disappointment of Christmas morning when your childhood Christmas presents from Santa needed batteries but the silly old twit forgot to leave them!