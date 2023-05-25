Aretha: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne What's on
May 25, 2023
Aretha: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image: Cybele Malinowski/supplied

The Queen of Soul has earnt our everlasting R-E-S-P-E-C-T and for one night only, you can enjoy the powerful memoir that is ARETHA! Witness the celebration of her life and music live on stage.

Honouring the legacy of the global sensation Aretha Franklin, watch the show as it is narrated and directed by Jada Alberts, with the voices of talented Australian artists like Emma Donovan, Thndo, Montaigne, Ursula Yovich and Thandi Phoenix. Accompanying them is the music direction by Joe Accaria and a nine-piece band.

So if you love the music and work Aretha did, come and celebrate and groove along to her popular songs!

When: Sunday 2nd July 2023 – 3:30 pm til 5:40 pm/ 7 pm til 9:20 pm

Where: 100 St Kilda Rd, Southbank VIC 3004

Price: Between $70 – $125

