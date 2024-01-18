Henny Spaghetti Presents: Drag Race Trivia

Think you know your Alaska from your Aquaria? Sick of inundating your friends with your endless fountain of Drag Race facts? Look no further, Henny Spaghetti is ready to put you to the test with her latest event.

Kicking off at 7:30pm on Tuesday, January 23 at The Sportsman Hotel, drag Darling Henny Spaghetti will be hosting Drag Race trivia. Be ready to be challenged with questions about all your favourite seasons and contestants of RuPual’s Drag Race as you go head-to-head to win cash, prizes and of course, bragging rights! Will you be the Drag Race Trivia champion or will you sashay away?

Don’t forget to head in early, the restaurant is open from 5:30pm to grab a meal, get comfortable and be ready to slay the house down BOOTS.

To secure your table head to www.sportsmanhotel.com.au to make a booking.

When: Tuesday, January 23

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt Street, Spring Hill QLD