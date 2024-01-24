Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024

Stop frolicking among the edelweiss and listen – MGFF24 is alive with The Sound of Music (and the sassy brothers and sisters of The Order of Perpetual Indulgence) in full sing-a-long mode!

So make like a novice nun who can’t wait to babysit seven brats, have confidence in yourself and join in as we belt out ‘Do Re Mi’ with Julie Andrews, boo the nasty Baroness, sigh over the dashing Captain and go, “Aww,” whenever little Gretl speaks. Dressing up is encouraged (nuns’ habits, lederhosen, curtains, strudel) and while we may not be able to solve a problem like Maria, we’ll certainly give her a night to remember!

The Sound of Music: Sing-a-long screens at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 23, at The Ritz Randwick. For tickets and more information, click here.