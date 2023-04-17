Book Review – Happy Travellers By Marcus Proctor

Aussies love to travel, we love to explore, see new places and meet new people. Especially after Covid-19 locking down the nation and the states. But what happens when you get that travel bug and are broke or can’t afford to go further than your local 7/11?

You could live vicariously through Marcus Proctor.

In his book, Happy Traveller, Proctor shares the details of his years travelling around the world, from Australia to England, Amsterdam to even Malta.

Get Out And Travel

Though his writing style is not for everyone, his tales can keep you entertained. The Star Observer recently spoke with Proctor about his books and how people should get out there and “just do it.”

“I know it’s not for everyone but, yeah, just do it,” he said.

When asked where his favourite place to travel was, he finally settled on London.

“There was magic everywhere I went but I’d have to say London because everything was so fresh. I really came into my own,” he said.

“It was the year 2000 as well so there was this abundance of exciting, renewed energy in the air and I really, really connected to the place. It was a powerful, kismet time.”

Being A Rent Boy

In his book, Proctor spoke about the realities of being a Rent Boy [male prostitute] and shared more details with the Star Observer.

“Where do I start? The first couple years was fun,” he said.

“Just great stories for mates back home and nurtured the adventurous spirit in me but things got dicey later on with me talking my way out of getting shot point blank in the face, narrowly avoiding get my face sliced by a pimp, having to blow guys 5 minutes after being mugged to make my money back.”

“It’s exciting, and even addictive, but there comes a point, for me anyway, where it just takes a dark turn and you need to preserve your soul.”

Proctor also fondly recalled a beautiful moment during his time in Amsterdam that will forever remain in his memory.

“Seeing a fish jump out of a pond under the moonlight, flip in the air and go back in the water while I was stoned in VondelPark in Amsterdam was pretty special. It’s a beautiful park.”

Happy Traveller is available on Amazon for both paperback and Kindle.