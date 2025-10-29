King Charles Attends LGBTQIA+ Armed Forces Memorial

King Charles III has laid flowers at the UK’s first national memorial for LGBTQIA+ armed forces veterans in a touching gesture for the community.

It is the first time the King has attended an event directly connected to the LGBTQIA+ community.

However the Royal Family did acknowledge Pride Month earlier this year with a cute Chappell Roan tribute.

King Charles attends LGBTQIA+ memorial

On Monday at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, the King attended the unveiling of the memorial titled An Opened Letter,

This memorial honours service personnel whose careers were cut short by the military’s former ban on gay and transgender people serving.

Designed by the artist collective Abraxas Academy, the bronze sculpture resembles a crumpled letter inscribed with words from personnel impacted by the ban, symbolising their judgements and losses.

Approximately 300 people attended the event Among the speakers at the event was Brigadier Clare Phillips, who shared shared her story.

“I am a gay woman who has served in the British Army for 30 years” she said.

“For hundreds of LGBT veterans, their experiences have been catastrophic – their lives and careers shattered. For the serving community, today’s unveiling of this incredible memorial is about remembering that we stand on the shoulders of giants – those people who fought discrimination and persecution so we can now serve openly and proudly.

“It is about being able to say to our veterans, you belong and you always did.”

“My career has taken me from a life of secrecy, fear and darkness to a career of pride, openness and joy.

“Instead of hiding myself away, looking over my shoulder and living in the shadows, I feel celebrated and supported for my whole authentic self, with my contribution valued, my family welcomed and my presence celebrated” she continued.

“For today’s LGBT personnel, we are not defined by sexual orientation, race or gender, but by our service to our nation. This memorial ensures that we will always honour those who went before us who served, suffered and sacrificed.”

The UK’s ban on gay and transgender service personnel, in place from 1967 until 2000, saw thousands investigated, dismissed or forced out of service due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In 2023, the government issued a formal apology and launched a redress scheme offering up to £70,000 in compensation to impacted veterans.