Advocacy group GetUp! has launched a new video calling on Australians to tell the government they want marriage equality now.

The video, featuring campaign director and “excellent lesbian” Sally Rugg, points to the other countries that have recently legalised same-sex marriage, including Germany and Malta.

Rugg says that marriage equality could be about to kick off in Australia, due to a new push by the Liberal Party for a vote on the matter in August.

Dean Smith and Trent Zimmerman are reportedly planning, along with other Liberal MPs, to get a bill passed as soon as August.

“That is really cool!” says Rugg in the video.

“Members of the government preparing a marriage equality bill and potentially gearing up to cross the floor for its passage is an incredible opportunity, and we need to jump on it.”

GetUp! says it’s time for people in the community who support marriage equality to take action.

“Many Liberal MPs support marriage equality,” says Rugg.

“Many more agree that this issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

“But there are still some Liberal MPs who are sitting on the fence, and others who are outright opposed to marriage equality.”

GetUp! is urging people to join their campaign to “give the government a ring”.

In the video, Rugg calls on everyone to visit the GetUp! website to find their local MP’s phone number, and call them to explain why they want a parliamentary vote on marriage equality in August.

“Everyone should be able to marry the person they love,” says Rugg.

“So let’s ramp up the pressure, give the government a ring, and together we can make history.”