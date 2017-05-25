—

ICE CREAM icons Ben & Jerry’s announced this week they won’t be allowing customers at its 26 Australian stores to order two scoops of the same flavour.

The ban is to bring more attention the need for marriage equality.

“Imagine heading down to your local scoop shop to order your favourite two scoops of cookie dough in a waffle cone,” said the company in a statement.

“But you find out you’re not allowed—Ben & Jerry’s has banned two scoops of the same flavour. You’d be furious!

“But this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love.

“So we are banning two scoops of the same flavour and encouraging our fans to contact their MPs to tell them that the time has come—make same-sex marriage legal! Love comes in all flavours!”

Stores will be fitted out with rainbow post boxes, encouraging customers to write a postcard to their MP in support of marriage equality.

“More Australians than ever before believe everyone should have a right to love who they love—and marry them too, if that’s what makes you happy,” said the company.

“Let’s make it happen!”