On Sydney’s Oxford Street, there are queer clubs and events throughout the week, and the chances are, trans DJ Victoria Anthony has hit the decks at most of them.

This month she writes about community, inclusive parties, and DJing at Mardi Gras this year.

It was always a dream of mine to become a DJ and work on Oxford Street, and now that dream has come true.

The degree taught me there were many paths I could take in the music world, and as a trans DJ working in Sydney’s gay district, I’m inclined to agree.

Being transgender and working in this space has definitely been a lot of fun and I’m so grateful for all of the love and support I’ve received.

I still have many more goals I would love to achieve, particularly around travel and learning more about diverse communities.

DJing itself has taken me to many different places. I love to play anywhere that allows me to do what I love.

I play a variety of different music but mostly sing-a-long gay anthems to keep people dancing and singing.

I DJ regularly at Stonewall Hotel, ARQ Sydney, Beresford Sundays, Palms On Oxford, Colombian Hotel, the Newtown Hotel, and have also travelled overseas to DJ.

More recently I was asked to play for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras at the Diamond Club Parade Viewing at Taylor Square while the Mardi Gras parade was underway. It was absolutely incredible.

I then waltzed up to Moore Park and also played at the official after party and it was also an amazing experience, because I played everything I loved and people really danced with their heart to the music.

It was fabulous and was my favourite gig this year. It’s always so much fun being with the community, and I hope I get to do it all again next year.

The venues I’ve mentioned are inclusive of trans people and there are many trans people in attendance, as patrons or staff.

I host a transgender event at The Colombian Hotel called Trans Glamoré the first Thursday of every month from 8pm. See you all at the next event.