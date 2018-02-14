—

This interview with iconic ‘Jack Jack Jackie’ singer Joanne is part of our regular Backstage Observer series with gay Australian singer Greg Gould. In the series, he’ll chat with interesting and well-known people in the community.

How did it feel to win the ARIA award for highest selling single for Jackie?

I was overwhelmed and incredibly humbled. To have a dream come to fruition and to be acknowledged in that way at such a young age is something I’ll never forget.

It was an incredible way to kickstart the early years of my recording career and I was so humbled to be nominated and put in the same category as Silverchair, Bachelor Girl, Savage Garden, and Human Nature.

I would love to lock myself in a studio and create music with Missy Elliot and Timbaland. They are innovators who think outside the box as a creative team and I would just love to throw myself in the mix.

What’s one song you wished you’d written?

Stevie Wonder really is a genius. Lyrics and chord structures like his are just so beautiful. For example, Ribbon in the Sky… my heart melts at the chords alone. Then throw in those lyrics, and his emotional vocals. Genius.

Coffee, tea or mimosas?

Oooo… strong English Breakfast tea!

What’s your pre-show ritual?

I actually don’t have a ritual. I am quite relaxed. I don’t do vocal warm ups like a lot of other singers. But I do like to have a bit of quiet time backstage prior to a performance. I don’t mind if there are other people around though. I enjoy a giggle.

What are your thoughts on marriage equality passing in Australia?

True love is a beautiful thing and when you meet that special someone in life, it’s precious. Life is short and I think that every person deserves the right to marry the love of their life.

What do your LGBTI fans mean to you?

My LQBTI fan base has been so incredibly loyal and encouraging over the past 20 years.

Best experience at a gay nightclub?

I performed at ARQ in Sydney last year at one of the ’90s Pump parties and I can honestly say that it was one of my favourite memories. To be able to perform all of my singles and have a crowd interact with me with so much excitement. It was such a rush. I also met some incredible people that night.

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, what is your favourite Pride anthem?

Whichever one comes with the best wind machine!

Joanne will return to Sydney on Saturday 31 March to perform at ARQ for Pump’s ’90s party. Tickets are available at: pump.getticket.info.