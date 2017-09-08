—

Yes and No campaigners clashed outside a church in Brisbane overnight following the High Court’s decision to allow the postal survey to go ahead.

One woman was arrested for obstructing the police while another person received minor injuries outside St Michael’s Dorrington Catholic Church on Banks Street in Ashgrove.

“I suffered an injury because people drove their cars nearly at full speed into the yes campaigners here today,” Jessica Payne told Nine’s Today this morning.

“It was extremely scary, extremely irresponsible, and police actually tried to help the people in the cars get through the crowd of protesters.”

Payne was injured in the clash and described the crowd as “extremely violent”.

Yes campaigners had gathered outside the Church to protest a forum titled ‘Safe Schools — education or social engineering?’.

The National Union of Students organised the protest which was described as a “homophobic forum”.

Nine’s video from the clash shows protesters forming around a four-wheel drive as it moved through the crowd, with one man shouting “run me over” while others chanted “we will win”.

YES campaigners hang rainbow flag from church sign where a NO meeting was due to be held last night. #plebiscite #marriageequality #auspol pic.twitter.com/avOCsYNUol — Rob Morrison (@RMorrison9) September 7, 2017

Peter Dutton slammed the incident, saying, “Conduct yourself in a reasonable way. Have a respectful discussion.”

Labor MP Anthony Albanese said the protest came as no surprise and that the postal survey was always going to cause friction.

“That was one of the concerns we had about a plebiscite or a postal vote – that there would be division in the community.”

YES campaigners protest outside NO meeting at church in Ashgrove. Police on scene now. pic.twitter.com/R6DzFGq1i9 — Rob Morrison (@RMorrison9) September 7, 2017

Albanese said such incidents further neither the Yes or No campaigns.

“You can have different points of view without engaging in that sort of behaviour.”