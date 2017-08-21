—

Melbourne residents have taken to social media to share images of a new poster allegedly appearing around the city this morning, that reads ‘stop the fags’.

Twitter user Dan posted the image, claiming it appeared on Heffernan Lane.

“How is this for a unity moment,” he wrote.

The poster features a young man being approached by two people wielding rainbow belts in a menacing fashion.

It also lists ‘statistics’ claiming that 92 per cent of children raised by same-sex parents are abused. It also claims that 51 per cent have depression and that 72 per cent are obese.

Since the federal government put forward the idea of a postal survey on marriage equality, advocates and allies around the country have criticised it for giving those in the “no” camp free reign to spout homophobia and transphobia to the detriment of the LGBTI community.

Australian voters have until August 24 to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll for marriage equality.