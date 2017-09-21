—

Victoria’s fire services have come out in support of marriage equality in Australia, in the midst of the government’s $122 million postal survey.

A new United Firefighters Union (UFU) video features firefighters urging Australians to vote “yes” in the survey.

While the video is authorised by the UFU, it was produced with the approval of the Metropolitan Fire Brigade and the Country Fire Authority.

The video was shot at the Melton fire station and sees uniformed firefighters performing their job while speaking out in support of marriage equality and holding rainbow posters.

“As firefighters we’re always there for you in times of need,” they say.

“When we perform a rescue, we treat everyone equally. Whoever you are, and where ever you live.

“Whatever your age, or whatever you look like. Whatever your background, or whatever your job, and whoever you love.

“Fire doesn’t discriminate, and neither will we.”