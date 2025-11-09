NSW Police Order Review After Neo-Nazi Rally Allowed Outside Parliament

NSW Premier Chris Minns and Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon have fronted the media today after a neo-nazi rally was allowed to take place in front of NSW parliament over the weekend.

Both have condemned the rally promising a review as to how and why it was allowed to take place.

News of the rally has received widespread condemnation from the public and politicians alike.

Chris Minns orders review following Neo-Nazi rally

Chilling photos have circulated online over the weekend of over 50 men, dressed in all black, assembled outside NSW parliament.

The group, who now go by the name White Australia, chanted Nazi slogans, salutes and racist and anti-semetic rhetoric for over twenty minutes, including the display of a large banner display a message against the Jewish community.

Despite recent law changes which, under Section 93ZAA of the Crimes Act, bans the public incitement of racial hatred the rally itself was technically approved and allowed to happen.

NSW Premier Chris Minns and Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon spoke to the media on Sunday to address the rally, explaining how it was allowed to happen and vowing for a review.

Premier Chris Minns didn’t mince his words when speaking of those who took part in the rally calling it a “shocking display of hatred and racism and anti-Semitism”.

“You don’t want to give these pissants more oxygen — and I know that holding this media conference does exactly that,” he said.

“But the truth of the matter is, I’ve decided that if you give them an inch they’ll take a mile.

Reflecting on the distressing incident he vowed to take further action to prevent it from happening again.

“I want them to be met with a clear and unambiguous message from the government, from political leaders, from civil life, from average New South Wales residents, that we’ve got no interest in neo-Nazis in Sydney” he continued.

“We have been locked in discussions for most of the day with the senior lawyers inside the government and they believe that there is room to move in relation to protecting public harmony further than what we’ve currently constituted,” Mr Minns said.

Neo-Nazi rally allowed to proceed after submitting paperwork

Commissioner Lanyon said the rally was allowed to proceed after a “Form 1” was received which notified NSW police of a planned protest

As it was submitted with at least seven days notice the rally was allowed to proceed, however the commissioner stated that more will need to be done in future.

“The police area command needs to make an assessment on what’s on the Form 1,” admitting that NSW police “were comfortable … it was not one that they needed to actually take objection to” he told the media.

He also admitted that both he and the government were not aware or briefed about the rally, due to a “communication error.”

“We will review that protest to determine whether any offences are available under 93Z,” he said.

“If they are, we’ll certainly take appropriate action and put people before the court.”

Greens MP, Solicitor and spokesperson for Justice Sue Higginson condemned the rally in a statement on Sunday.

“I was sickened to see neo-Nazis outside the NSW Parliament today. The Greens condemn the actions and the rhetoric of these depraved racists. The Jewish Community and people of colour in our State should not be subjected to this on our streets or newsfeeds,” she said.

“I am deeply concerned about the way the police are administering the form 1 protest authorisation system. How can they justify not challenging a rally for neo-Nazis to engage in antisemitism, but relentlessly challenging peaceful protests calling for a free Palestine?”

“It’s one thing for the new Commissioner to say he didn’t know about the event, but how the heck do we not have lower ranking police officers making the right call on these matters?”

The response to the rally on social media was swift as users overwhelmingly condemned the rally with many questioning how it was allowed to happen in the first place.

The neo-Nazi demonstration today is appalling. This group is seeking to spread vile hatred against Jewish people and undermine our great Australian multiculturalism. Their use of a Hitler Youth slogan is chilling. pic.twitter.com/0rpGY7Qwhp — Allegra Spender (@spenderallegra) November 8, 2025

Gutted to hear about those neo-Nazis marchin’ around Parliament House. It’s just not on, mate. Can’t believe the police let ’em through in the first place. Hope they get their act together and stop this sort of thing from happenin’ again. #NeoNazi #NSWPolice #Protest pic.twitter.com/4FzZPn9YuK — BobbyTheIrishDog (@BobbyIrishDog) November 9, 2025

National Socialist Network rallied with police permission at NSW Parliament. The state remains ineffective in responding to the advancement of neo-Nazi groups. Here are their faces sent to us by community members – help us ID them!https://t.co/E1HvMODUmt pic.twitter.com/vTzuIUVoPl — White Rose Society (Australia) (@WhiteRoseSocAU) November 8, 2025