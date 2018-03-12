The NSW police force have raised a rainbow flag for the first time
The flag will be raised every day for a week to mark this year’s Mardi Gras.
Queenslanders at risk of HIV can access the preventive drug now.
The ACON Zone will be a place to chill out, have fun and connect about your health.
Trans men have reported avoiding cervical screenings due to a fear of discrimination.
Fair Play will help revellers with legal information and support.
“When it comes to sexual health – test more, treat early, and stay safe”
One in three LGBTI people in NSW have experienced domestic or family violence in their current or previous relationships.
“Everyone at risk of acquiring HIV has to be meaningfully included in our work if we are to achieve the virtual elimination of HIV transmission”
“The understanding of the needs of our communities has grown, but we have a long road ahead of us”
Professor David Cooper will be honoured with ACON’s President’s Award at the upcoming Honour Awards.