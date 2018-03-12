‘Our community has a short memory’: why Liberals shouldn’t have marched in Mardi Gras
A group of activists tried to ‘turn back the float’ and declared the Liberal party an illegal arrival at Mardi Gras.
“There are quite a number of men on Manus that are part of the LGBTI community, and because of the criminal code they face up to 14 years in jail”
Roughly 600 men remain imprisoned on Manus, including men who fled persecution from their home countries for being gay.
Group will still fight for LGBTI asylum seekers and refugees despite recent controversies at least weekend’s Mardi Gras Parade.
President of the Human Rights Commission, Professor Gillian Triggs, wants LGBTI Australians to do more for rainbow refugees.
LGBTQI Refugees: Australia Can Do More is a free community forum that will be held as part of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ Queer Thinking series.
Based on a number of interviews with gay Iraqi refugees, a new play exploring the issues faced by gay asylum seekers will have its Australian premiere in Melbourne as part of the Midsumma Festival.
Western Australia Liberal Senator Dean Smith has said he would ask Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to consider persecuted LGBTI people in Australia’s intake of refugees from the war zones of Syria and Iraq.
The United Nations is again hearing criticism of the Australian Government from leading human rights advocates over resettlement of gay refugees in Papua New Guinea.