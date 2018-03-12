Man detained at Melbourne Pride March vows to boo Liberals again next year
“I intend to hire a megaphone and boo the Liberal Party contingent for the entire length of the Pride march, from beginning to end”
“I’m not aware of anybody even contemplating that.”
“I think we all know people that have been in, if I can call it that, a straight relationship that have gone into a gay relationship, and people then doing the opposite.”
Everyone in the Senate except the kitchen sink voted against going ahead with a vote on marriage equality this week.
Anti-Safe Schools lobbyists are “out for blood” despite Premier Daniel Andrews vowing to support the program no matter what.
North Sydney federal Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman spoke about the high rates of depression and bullying for young gay people.
In an interview with Star Observer, the outgoing Human Rights Commissioner — an out gay man — reflects on his time in the role and his belief that there is no need for a federal gender and sexuality commissioner.
The solicitor, with a penchant for pâté, has emerged as a leading figure in the anti-equality Marriage Alliance campaign. But LGBTI advocates say the group is just desperate.
MELBOURNE’S Pride March on Sunday saw around 40,000 people head to St Kilda to celebrate Victoria’s LGBTI community, defying temperatures that reached almost 40 degrees. …
REMARKS in new book The Conservative Revolution by South Australian Liberal Senator Cory Bernardi attacking “non-traditional” families and same-sex parents continue to draw in his Liberal …