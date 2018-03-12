Your say: are LGBTI venues still revelant?
We asked for your thoughts. Here are some responses.
We asked for your thoughts. Here are some responses.
The NSW Premier has been asked to relax the laws as a “gesture of goodwill” to the LGBTI community.
“With the rise of hook-up apps, it seems easier to order in nowadays than stand around all night waiting for a stuffing”
Popular Sydney gay friendly bars Kinselas, The Beresford Hotel and Stonewall Hotel have been revealed as the official Bingham Bars for the Bingham Cup gay rugby world tournament in August.
THE new nightlife lockout laws for Sydney CBD will come into effect five days before the Mardi Gras Parade night. The rest of the festival period …
BARS and clubs in Sydney’s LGBTI-friendly Oxford St precinct will soon have to turn away patrons from 1.30am each night and cease alcohol trading by …