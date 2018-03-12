Almost all HIV-positive men on treatment in Melbourne not infectious: study
Over 99 per cent of men living with HIV in the survey reported being on treatment, and over 97 per cent of those men on treatment have an undetectable viral load.
Over 99 per cent of men living with HIV in the survey reported being on treatment, and over 97 per cent of those men on treatment have an undetectable viral load.
“We know that HIV doesn’t discriminate and we need to ensure everyone has access to sexual health education”
The Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee declared Truvada would not be cost effective for the Australian population.
Living Positive Victoria CEO Brent Allan was pleased with ADF’s swift response.
The final Seroconversion Study Report has been released, revealing more HIV-positive gay and bisexual men are embracing treatment than ever before.
Following the assault of a gay man in St Kilda recently, a homophobic sticker was spotted in Melbourne inciting violence against the gay community.
World AIDS Day was established in 1988 to mourn and honour the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses, as well as to help raise awareness about HIV and AIDS globally. The day has grown to one that also aims to tackle stigma and raise awareness on needed legal reforms and treatment access. Brent Allan looks to the future of Australia’s response to HIV.
World AIDS Day 2015 in Melbourne saw HIV researchers and scientists, alongside those living with HIV, come together to discuss the future of the virus and remember the lives lost to the epidemic.
As the internet implodes following the news a Hollywood A-lister is set to reveal he is HIV-positive, the Star Observer looks at ways to protect yourself from ignorant comments.
As a notable Hollywood celebrity reportedly plans to reveal he is HIV-positive, the Star Observer has put together a quick guide to avoiding stigmatising media coverage.