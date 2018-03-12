Gay man in Melbourne alleges homophobic discrimination at former workplace
“It turned into a living hell for me”
“Mr Turnbull should put his money where his mouth is”
“They’re pretending homophobic bullying doesn’t exist”
“Every kid deserves the right to the best possible education, and LGBTI kids are disproportionately excluded from that”
Despite a high sign-up rate, the Liberals have promised to scrap it if elected and Labor has refused to commit to renewing its funding.
“Bullying is an acute problem for young LGBTI people and this resource does not respond to their unique needs”
Only half of the 5,000 respondents in the study are out at work, and just 36 per cent of young people are out.
After October schools will have to use their own funds for teachers to access Safe Schools training.
The national campaign is being led by Sivan along with other celebrities including Missy Higgins, Joel Creasey, and Guy Pearce.
“You really can’t feel safe when there are people who want to hurt you for being trans”