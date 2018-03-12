Indonesia could be set to ban gay and non-marital sex
The new laws, which would see up to five-year prison sentences for convictions, could be voted on this month.
The measure is based on a report stating that “gays and bisexuals were at risk of emotional problems such as depression owing to identity crises while transsexuals are susceptible to mental diseases”.
