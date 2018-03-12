Australian Christian Lobby delivers anti–Safe Schools petition to Victoria’s government
“Let’s pray, let’s act, and let’s see this petition acted on”
“None of us wanted to see a divisive, non-binding opinion poll – but because it’s happening we will do all we can to support the LGBTI community”
Victoria has become the second state in Australia to introduce a third gender option.
The 22nd Pride March in Melbourne saw thousands flock to the streets to celebrate their sexual and gender diverse identities.
Rice was among many of the high-profile community leaders at our end-of-year celebration.
The Victorian Government has said it will increase funding for LGBTI mental health and support services if a plebiscite goes ahead.
The bill will allow trans and gender diverse Victorians far more easily alter the sex on their birth certificate.
Roz Ward stepped down from the role after a controversial Facebook post
The Victorian Government has become the first in the world to apologise to the men who were convicted of historic gay sex offences before homosexuality …
Almost 64 years since Noel was convicted of a historic consensual gay sex crime, his application to have it expunged has been approved, ahead of the Victorian Government’s upcoming formal apology.